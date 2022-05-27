Police investigate shooting in Clovis, but victim isn’t talking

Clovis police investigated a shooting Thursday afternoon near Gettysburg and Willow avenues, but they weren’t getting much help from the victim.

Officers closed the 800 block of West Rialto Avenue about 4 p.m. to investigate the incident. Spokesman Ty Wood said the victim, whose gender was not released, was shot at least once. Whether the victim, whose age was also not released, was shot in a yard of the home or in the street was not clear.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where they were reported to be uncooperative. The wound, however, was thought to be non-life threatening.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.