Police investigate shooting at convenience store

Aug. 30—An Athens man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting at a Decatur convenience store, according to Decatur police, and charged with receiving a stolen gun.

Ronney Facison, 51, of 707 W. Moreland Ave., "was identified as the shooter" in a Sunday shooting at the Marathon convenience store at 2901 U.S. 31 South, according to a police affidavit filed in Morgan County District Court.

Police said officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene just after 3:30 p.m. The man was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

According to police, officers determined the shooting occurred after a dispute involving a personal relationship.

Facison, who was still at the scene when officers arrived, was detained for questioning.

The affidavit says Facision had a Glock 42 .380-caliber handgun that in July was reported as having been stolen. It says Facison "admitted to winning the firearm from an unknown person in place of a $50 prize after a vehicle race," and additionally admitted that he had reason to believe the firearm had been stolen.

Police charged Facison with second-degree stolen property. The suspect is in Morgan County Jail, where his bond is set at $2,500.

"The case will be presented to the District Attorney's Office," according to the police statement.

— bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.