Police investigate shooting in Dayton

Jun. 16—Police and medics were called late Tuesday night to a shooting in Dayton.

The shooting was reported around 11:10 p.m. in the 500 block of Notre Dame Avenue.

The gunshot victim's condition was not immediately available.

The suspect is a man known as "Screech" who left in a white Chrysler 300, according to initial reports.

