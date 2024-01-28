Police investigate shooting in Dayton neighborhood

Police and medics are on scene of a shooting that occurred in a neighborhood on the west side of Dayton.

After 6:50 p.m., Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the 2500 block of Greenbrier Drive for reports of gunshots, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

According to Emergency Scanner Traffic, at least one person was suffering from a gunshot wound. Their condition is not immediately available.

No one is in custody at this time, the supervisor said.

