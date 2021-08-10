Police investigate shooting death

Aug. 10—HIGH POINT — A man was shot and killed inside a house in west High Point Monday morning.

The shooting was reported about 7:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of W. English Road near the Thomasville city limit, Capt. Matt Truitt of the High Point Police Department told The High Point Enterprise. The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were confirming the man's identity late Monday afternoon.

Officers went to the house after calls about an assault with a deadly weapon and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the residence.

No information was released about who shot the man or why.

This is the 13th homicide this year in the city. High Point had 14 homicides in all of 2020.

Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Someone providing a tip can remain anonymous but still collect any reward offered.