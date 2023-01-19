Police investigate shooting death of 16-year-old girl in Oak Cliff

Dallas police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a creek on Monday, officials said.

The Dallas Police Department said it received a call shortly after 10 a.m. about a body in the creek located in the 1700 block of Brookhaven Drive in the Oak Cliff neighborhood. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV identified the victim as 16-year-old Venus Rodriguez.

According to WFAA, police haven’t identified a suspect yet and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or Jeffrey.loeb@dallaspolice.gov.