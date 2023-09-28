Police investigate shooting death of 24-year-old woman found on east Arlington street

Arlington police are investigating a shooting that killed a 24-year-old woman in east Arlington on Monday evening, officials said.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Sherry Street around 5 p.m. regarding a shooting call. They found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds lying near a dark-colored pickup truck, police said. The victim died from her injuries at a local hospital.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Jamiya Anthroneisha Strong.

Investigators believe the shooting may have been related to a “high-risk activity,” police said, but they didn’t say specifically what that activity might have been. Detectives are following leads but haven’t arrested any suspects.

Authorities request that area residents check their surveillance cameras for possible evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stafford at (817) 459-5739. Tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.