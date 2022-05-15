Police investigate shooting death of 27-year-old man in Keene

May 15—A 27-year-old died during a shooting on Friday in Keene, police said.

Around 8:40 p.m. Friday, Keene police responded to 6 Green St. and found Kristopher W. Chagnon was injured from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to a news release.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg performed an autopsy Sunday. He determined the cause of death was a single gunshot wound and the manner of death is homicide.

"The parties involved in the incident have been identified, and based on the information known to investigators at this time, there is no known danger to the public," the release reads.

The investigation is ongoing and includes questions around whether the person who shot Chagnon acted in self-defense, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit tip line at 603-628-8477 or the Keene Police Department at 603-357-9813.