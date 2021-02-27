Police investigate shooting death on bike path

Mail Tribune, Medford, Ore.
·1 min read

Feb. 27—Homicide investigators canvassed the northernmost section of the Bear Creek Greenway in search of a evidence surrounding a person's death near Railroad Park.

Medford police believe the person, who has not yet been identified, died of a gunshot wound Friday afternoon near mile marker 23 of the bike path, according to Medford police Lt. Mike Budreau. As of early Friday evening investigators had not yet found a weapon in their searches of the bike path and nearby homeless campgrounds.

Emergency dispatchers received a call for medical help at 1:07 p.m. Friday, according to Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon, Bear Creek Greenway Foundation and Medford police records.

Medford police are focusing their search for clues in the area north of Railroad Park in Medford. Budreau said Friday that police are still piecing together the circumstances behind the person's death, but procedurally they're treating the case as a homicide investigation as they interview witnesses and search for other clues in the area.

"We're treating it as a homicide, so there's nothing we're doing differently," Budreau said.

Medford police say they'll release more details as the investigation unfolds.

