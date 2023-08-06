Police investigate shooting death of Cuyahoga Falls man on Germaine Street

Cuyahoga Falls Police Department.

An update is expected in the shooting death of a 62-year-old Cuyahoga Falls man found in his backyard Saturday afternoon.

The medical examiner’s office is not releasing the name of the victim until his identity is confirmed, an employee said. No information was provided Sunday on the number of times the man was shot.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Germaine Street, a residential street east of State Route 8 that runs from East Portage Trail south toward Tallmadge Road. Cuyahoga Falls police said they received a 911 call around 4 p.m and found the man in his backyard with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police provided emergency medical treatment, but the man died at the scene. All parties involved are known, police said in a statement released Saturday evening.

"All parties involved have been identified and there is no ongoing public safety concern," the press release said. "The Cuyahoga Falls Police detective bureau and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are on scene investigating the incident."

A sergeant with the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department said Sunday that there may be an update soon in the case but would not comment further on the investigation.

