Police investigate shooting death in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for answers after a person was shot and killed in northeast Las Vegas Saturday, officials say.

According to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, dispatchers received reports of a shooting in the area of Washington Avenue and Sandhill Road in northeast Las Vegas. There, officers found a person who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe the victim was shot while walking with a friend. Evidence indicates that while walking, a vehicle approached them, and its inhabitants opened fire, striking the victim, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to reach out to the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or via email. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.