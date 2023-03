Mar. 27—Police are investigating a homicide in south Bakersfield.

Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department went Sunday to an apartment complex in the 600 block of Hosking Avenue and found a man shot inside a car, according to a news release issued Monday.

The man was taken to a hospital, but he died, BPD reported.

Police are still investigating the incident and asked that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.