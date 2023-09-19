Police investigate shooting deaths of 2 at apartments in Altamonte Springs

Police are investigating after the bodies of two people were found at an apartment complex in Altamonte Springs late Monday.

According to police spokesperson Officer Michelle Montalvo, officers responded to a report of a shooting just before midnight at the Villa del Mar apartments off Sabal Palm Circle, just east of Interstate 4.

Arriving officers found two bodies, one male and one female, with gunshot wounds in the bedroom of an apartment, Montalvo said.

“During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the adult male and female subjects were in an argument, and then gunshots were heard,” Montalvo said in a statement. “Detectives believe from the

information gathered, one of the subjects was shot, and then the shooter turned the gun on themselves.”

Detectives are still investigating the deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or dial 911.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline takes calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 1-800-273-8255 if you need help.