Police investigate shooting deaths of man and woman in Cahokia Heights home

Cahokia Heights police found a man and a woman shot to death inside of a home in the 1500 block of Old Missouri Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Cahokia Heights Police Chief Steven Brown said the shootings are being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

Police were sent to the house after someone called the police department to report concern over a man who was contemplating suicide.

“While enroute to the house on Old Missouri Avenue, a second call came in reporting gunshots were heard coming from the residence,” Brown said.

After officers arrived, there was no response when they knocked at the door. They found two bodies inside.

“We found a 42-year-old male and a 28-year old female inside. EMS arrived shortly after and the paramedics did not find any vital signs,” Brown said.

Brown said the man and woman lived together at the residence.

St .Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr. identified the male victim as Michael McKinny. He was pronounced dead at 1:10 p.m. The female victim, Lashonda Suggs, was pronounced dead at 1:15 p.m.