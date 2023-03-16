Police investigate shooting in East Vandergrift

Mar. 15—Vandergrift police are investigating a shooting late Saturday in East Vandergrift.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots fired in the 400 block of Kennedy Avenue about 11:55 p.m., police Chief Joe Caporali confirmed Wednesday.

"Police checked the area and no one was seen in the area," Caporali said.

There were no reports of injuries Saturday from the shooting, but the next day a resident of Kennedy Avenue reported his vehicle had been damaged and had five bullet holes, Caporali said.

Police have obtained video surveillance from Kennedy Avenue residents.

The 400 block of Kennedy Avenue has homes on one side and is parallel to train tracks that run through the small borough.

"The video is being reviewed, and a suspicious vehicle is seen on videos," Caporali said.

Caporali said he's hopeful an arrest will be made in the coming weeks.

"Solid leads are being followed up on," Caporali said. "Lab testing is currently being conducted on the evidence gathered at the scene."

"This (shooting) is something quite out-of-the-ordinary for East Vandergrift," Caporali said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Vandergrift police at 724-568-5507.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review staff writer.