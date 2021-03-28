Police investigate shooting in Essex

Axios

Two people were killed and at least eight injured in several shooting incidents in Virginia Beach, police said on Saturday morning.Details: Eight people were shot during a single incident, and while police were investigating the first incident, shots were fired about a block away. Police response to the second incident resulted in a fatal "police intervention shooting." The third shooting was unrelated to the others and resulted in a second person killed.Virginia Beach police chief Paul Neudigate said that one police officer was injured when he was hit by a car. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.Neudigate said no arrests had been made but several people were in custody, although their involvement was unclear.The Virginia Beach Police Department said in a press release that people should avoid the areas affected while an investigation is underway.What they're saying: "What you can see is that we have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night in the beach. Many different crime scenes," Neudigate said."Right now everything is stable and we will be doing our due diligence to find the people involved in this and hold them accountable," he added.