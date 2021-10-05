Police investigate shooting that was followed by a suspected suicide in Independence

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Independence that might be related to a suspected suicide that occurred nearby, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday to reports of shots being fired near U.S. 24 highway and Huttig Avenue.

Arriving officers found a shooting victim a few blocks away at U.S. 24 and Northern Boulevard. The victim was taken to a hospital. The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately available.

About 45 minutes later, officers responded to the 500 block of S. Huttig Avenue on the report of a suicide. Investigators were working to determine if the suspected suicide was related to the earlier shooting.

Anyone with information about the incidents are asked to call the Independence Police Department at 816-352-7300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.