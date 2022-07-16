Police investigate shooting of four people at a North Charleston nightclub

Four people were shot early Saturday outside of a North Charleston nightclub.

The shooting took place at La Creme Lounge off of Dorchester Road.

Police responding to the scene after 2 a.m. located three victims in the parking lot, according to North Charleston Police Department Spokesman Harve Jacobs.

A fourth victim was later found at the hospital. So far, no fatalities have been reported.

North Charleston police say that no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.