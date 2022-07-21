Police investigate shooting in Fresno that sent man in his 40s to the hospital

A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot twice Wednesday night in southeast Fresno.

The shooting took place at 9:45 p.m. on the 400 block of South Clovis Avenue between Tulare Avenue and Kings Canyon Road.

Fresno police Lt. Brian Pierce said officers were responding to the shooting when additional calls came of a shooting victim at the Torrey Ridge Apartments.

Officers located the man, described to be in his 40s, with two gunshot wounds to each of his legs. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.

Pierce said the man provided information to the officers and was cooperative.

Officers learned that the victim and the suspect had an interpersonal altercation about a week ago when the two came across each other Wednesday night in the parking lot of Cali Bros Pizza and Ott & Pot’s Liquor.

A verbal disturbance occurred before the suspect allegedly fired shots, striking the victim who then drove himself to Torrey Ridge Apartments.

Detectives canvassed the area for surveillance video to see what led up to the disturbance. The suspect’s vehicle description was not immediately known.

“We have solid leads we’re following up on,” Pierce said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.