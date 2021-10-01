Police investigate shooting on Hampton Avenue in Aiken

Oct. 1—The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting at a residence on Hampton Avenue N.E.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aiken Public Safety officers responded to the area of Chesterfield Street and Hampton Avenue in reference to shots fired, according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Officers observed "several bullet holes on the side of the residence," according to the report. No injuries were reported.

Three spent shells, two spent casings, one unspent round and one spent round were found at the scene and taken into evidence, according to police.

Two book bags that did not belong to the victim were also located on the victim's property and were placed into evidence.

No suspects have been identified or charged.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.