Police investigate shooting at Hilltop village apartments

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has responded to a shooting at 1600 West 45th Street.

Police responded at 9:15 p.m. arriving to find in the Center courtyard an unconscious male in his 30s shot twice in the torso.

The injuries are not life-threatening, and police are investigating surveillance footage from the apartment unit.

The individual has been transferred to a local hospital.

There is currently no danger to the community, and information on the suspect is currently unknown.

The violent Crimes Unit is responding to conduct further investigation.

This story is ongoing and will be updated when more information is available.

