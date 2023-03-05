Police investigate shooting, hit-and-run in western Sioux Falls

A man is behind bars Sunday afternoon, following a shooting and a hit-and-run in western Sioux Falls early that morning, according to a press release from the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Officers responded at 4:30 a.m. to the area of 5300 W. 44th Street for a report of gunshots. When they arrived, they found several people on scene, including a person who had been struck by a vehicle.

Sioux Falls crime lab officials and a tow truck respond to the scene of a shootingand hit-and-run Sunday morning in the 5300 block of W. 44th Street.

A man named Morris Smith Jr. was later arrested in connection to the incident, the press release states. He was charged with aggravated assault and felony hit-and-run.

The investigation is ongoing, and no one was injured by gunfire, the release states. The condition of the victim struck by the vehicle is unclear.

