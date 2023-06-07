Police investigate shooting into Huntersville home

Huntersville police are investigating after someone shot into a home on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Lyon Hill Lane. Police said no one inside was hurt.

Investigators couldn’t provide anymore information, but said they have not yet made any arrests.

There is no active threat to the community and detectives do not believe the shooting was random.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

