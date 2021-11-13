Police investigate shooting at illegal game room in Makiki

Nov. 13—Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation in connection with a shooting at an illegal game room in the Makiki area early today.

The robbery occurred just after 4 a.m.

Officers temporarily shut down a section of Kinau Street between Keeaumoku and Makiki streets near the Cartwright Neighborhood Park as part of the investigation.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Police have reopened the roadway sometime before 7 :25 a.m.

There are no arrests at this time.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.