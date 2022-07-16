Police investigate shooting that injured 1

Jul. 16—Officers with the Kokomo Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured Saturday morning on the city's northeast side.

According to a department media release, officers were called to a residence in the 1500 block of North Delphos Street shortly after midnight Saturday.

Upon arrival, police located a 25-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his head, the release noted.

That man has not been publicly identified, but he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital before eventually being transported to Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis.

He was listed in critical condition at the time of the media release.

Investigation into the shooting led authorities to believe that a single gunshot was fired into a residence, per the release, which struck the man in the head.

Pending further investigation, police did not release any additional details surrounding Saturday's incident, such as if the man was the intended victim of the shooting or not.

Anyone with any information on this case can contact Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.