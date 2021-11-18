Police investigate shooting that injured customer at south Fort Worth grocery store

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon at a south Fort Worth WinCo Foods.

A customer was shot in the leg about 5:40 p.m. at the store at 8000 Crowley Road, authorities said. The victim sustained minor injuries, a MedStar representative said.

The department’s gun violence unit has been notified of the shooting, authorities said.

Police were still at the scene at about 7 p.m. Wednesday. A department spokesperson said it was too early in the investigation to determine the motive for the shooting.