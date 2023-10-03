Police investigate shooting on Interstate 80 in Iowa, close down one westbound lane

A shooting on Interstate 80 on Tuesday morning is holding up traffic.

The incident occurred in Poweshiek County in the westbound lanes of I-80 near the 188 mile marker, just east of the exit to Grinnell, according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla, spokesperson with the Iowa State Patrol. The right lane of westbound traffic has been blocked to allow emergency personnel through.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Iowa State Patrol officials are on the scene and are being assisted by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations. Dinkla said there is no danger to the public at this time.

He did not have information on whether anyone was injured.

Iowa 511 was reporting a 2 minute delay on the interstate at about 10 a.m.

This is an ongoing story.

