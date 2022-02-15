Police investigate shooting involving a Kentucky state trooper. 1 person dead.

Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left someone dead in Magoffin County, according to state police.

The shooting happened at approximately 10:58 p.m. Sunday on Lacey Creek Road in Magoffin County, per state police. The Magoffin County Coroner’s office pronounced a male dead at the scene.

The investigation was ongoing and was being conducted by the state police Critical Incident Response Team as of Monday. It’s common for the Critical Incident Response Team to investigate shootings around the state when they involve an officer who fired their weapon.

State police said they couldn’t yet release more information about the trooper’s involvement or the victim’s age. More details are expected to come out during the course of the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.