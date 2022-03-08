One dead after traffic stop in Miami turns deadly, police say

A traffic stop near Northwestern High School turned deadly when a person fired at officers Tuesday afternoon, authorities say. One person is dead; the officers aren’t injured, police say.

Around 5 p.m., two Miami police officers tried to pull over a car in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 71st Street, according to law enforcement sources.

UPDATE: This is an officer involved shooting. https://t.co/OYOKQDodVk — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 8, 2022

One of the officers pulled the person over, and then that person shot at the officers, sources said. The other officer shot back at the person.

It is unclear what the person was being pulled over. Their identity has also not been released by police.

This is a developing story.