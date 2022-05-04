Police investigate shooting involving officer along Lenox Road

Channel 2 Action News has learned that someone has been shot near the Roasters restaurant in Buckhead.

Atlanta police were called out the scene along Lenox Road around 3 p.m.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray was at the scene and saw a person being carried out of the restaurant with an apparent gunshot wound.

We’re working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Gray confirmed with police that the officer involved was not injured, but the suspect has been shot.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it has been called in to investigate.

