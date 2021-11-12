Police investigate shooting that killed Aliquippa man

Nov. 12—State police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Thursday in Beaver County.

Brandon L. Murray, 36, of Aliquippa, was pronounced dead in his apartment in the 500 block of Linmar Terrace.

Aliquippa police were dispatched to the apartment shortly before 11 a.m. to check on Murray's welfare. They discovered he'd been shot there, according to state police, who have taken over investigation of the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call state police at 727-773-7400.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .