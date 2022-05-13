Police investigate shooting on Lambert Street

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on 2000 Lambert St.

JSO reports the suspect was in a reported green SUV or pickup truck that pulled up next to the victim inside her vehicle on Lambert Street.

Some words were exchanged between the two before the suspect shot at the woman, fleeing southbound.

The victim, a woman of unidentified age was shot once with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim stated the suspect was wearing a ski mask, and they may know each other.

It is unknown at this time how many suspects were in the vehicle.

JSO has reported this is not road rage and was an isolated incident.

The suspect(s) is still at large.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new information is available.

