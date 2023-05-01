Police investigate shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured after leaving Detroit nightclub

State police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured after leaving Annex Nightclub in downtown Detroit.

A female victim, 27, and a male victim, 30, and two others left the night club at around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

Michigan State Police said, based on interviews with the survivors, that someone shot at the victims as they entered Interstate 75 from Brush Street.

The two victims shooting victims were in the back seat of the vehicle. The woman was killed. The man is hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle transported the victims to the hospital and was unharmed, along with the front seat passenger.

State police are investigating the killing of the female victim as a homicide.

“We know that this was not a random incident and was targeted towards one of the people in the car. Now we need to determine who it was and why,” Lt. Mike Shaw of Michigan State Police wrote in a statement. “This will lead us to our suspect(s).”

Monday’s shooting follows a string of shootings downtown in the last month, and a push by Detroit police to deter gun violence downtown by implementing a 12-point safety plan that emphasizes crowd control tactics and cracking down on curfew violations, illegal weapon possession and public intoxication.

Part of that plan includes increased police presence and surveillance, undercover officers, a video wall, road closures, medical detectors and more.

Andrea Sahouri covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press.

