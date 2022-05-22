Police investigate shooting that left 4 dead in Pell City on Sunday morning

Miranda Prescott, The Gadsden Times
·1 min read
An incident in Pell City, Ala. has resulted in the shooting deaths of four people.

St. Clair County Sheriff Bill Murray says that at approximately 9:47 a.m. Sunday the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Riverside Police Department, and the Pell City Police Department responded to a report of a male undergoing a mental health crisis at a residence on Depot Street in Riverside.

Law enforcement arrived on the scene to encounter the male armed with a handgun, which resulted in the male shooting himself several moments later, according to authorities.While securing the scene, officers discovered an additional three females deceased on the scene, all of which had gunshot wounds.

“The investigation is being conducted by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at this time. The victim’s identification is trying to be determined and will be released pending family notification,” Murray said.

If you or a loved one are undergoing a mental health crisis or have thoughts of suicide, please call 1-800-273-8255.

