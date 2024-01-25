Police investigate shooting in Lenexa after disturbance reported, door kicked in

Lenexa police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday.

Officers reported to a disturbance where someone kicked in a front door in the 13500 block of West 90th Place, the Lenexa Police Department posted at 10 a.m. on X.

Police said they have contacted all involved people, and are not looking for anyone else at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news situation and will be updated as more information is available.