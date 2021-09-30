Police investigate shooting that locked down Capital High

Sep. 30—Santa Fe police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning near Paseo del Sol and Jaguar Drive that led to a brief lockdown of Capital High School.

Several vehicles and buildings were hit by gunfire, but no one was injured, Santa Fe police said in a news release.

Officers received a call around 10:25 a.m. about gunshots in the area, Capt. Anthony Ortiz said. A second call came in shortly after about more shots fired at The Bluffs at Tierra Contenta apartment complex off Jaguar Drive.

Police found the suspected shooter's vehicle off Airport Road and detained three people who were being questioned, Ortiz said.

Two others also were detained, police said in the news release, but it was unclear how they might have been involved in the incident.

No was arrested in connection with the shooting by Thursday evening.

Capital High went into lockdown around 11 a.m., and the safety procedure was lifted around 12:30 p.m., said Cody Dynarski, a spokesman for Santa Fe Public Schools.

This shooting is still under investigation.