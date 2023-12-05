Police investigate shooting after man dropped off at southwest Las Vegas valley hospital with gunshot wound

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a shooting after a man was dropped off at a southwest Las Vegas valley hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

On Monday evening, police responded to Spring Valley Hospital in response to a report of a man being dropped off and left in the area with a gunshot wound, police said.

Police said no crime scene has been located at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with 8 News Now for updates.

