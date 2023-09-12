Police investigate shooting at motel in Clayton County

Police in Riverdale are investigating a shooting.

They have confirmed the shooting took place today at the Hometown Inn just off Interstate 85 in Riverdale.

There is no word yet on any injuries or suspect information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News is sending a reporter to the scene and will provide updates on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: