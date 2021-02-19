Police investigate shooting in Nanticoke

Feb. 18—NANTICOKE — Authorities say a bail bondsman shot a man inside a Nanticoke home Thursday afternoon after showing up to take him into custody on a court-ordered arrest warrant.

The preliminary investigation revealed the wounded man pulled a gun on the unidentified bondsman, who responded by shooting the man in the abdomen inside a home on Fairview Drive, a cul de sac neighborhood in the city's Hanover section.

The wounded man, who was not immediately named, was taken to Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre for treatment. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

Investigators said the bondsman is cooperating and agreed to be interviewed by police.

Three other people were inside the home at the time gunfire broke out and they also will be interviewed, investigators said.

"Obviously, it's very early on. We don't know what the subject of those statements will be. That's part of the investigation," said Luzerne County First Assistant District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Sanguedolce said the man who was shot had multiple open criminal cases and there was a warrant for his arrest.

He said it is commonplace for bail bondsmen to be tasked with taking a defendant into custody when the person is subject to their company's bail.

Neighbors said the man who was shot lived at the home with his grandmother.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. inside 83 Fairview Drive.

Sanguedolce said the bondsman was "invited into the residence."

"As he entered, he tried to take the individual into custody," Sanguedolce said. "The individual pulled a weapon on the bondsman, who responded with gunfire and struck the individual."

The house remains cordoned off with crime scene tape.

Nanticoke police secured the scene while investigators worked to secure the "necessary paperwork" to process the scene.

Members of the state police forensics unit returned just before 5 p.m. to start processing the scene.

