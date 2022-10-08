Police investigate shooting in the Old Port early Saturday

Oct. 8—The Portland Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday in the Old Port.

No one was injured during the incident, Major Robert Martin said in a statement.

A gun was fired during a disturbance that began on Fore Street near Moulton Street just after 1 a.m. The shooting happened as bars closed and patrons had started to fill the streets, Martin said.

Officers that were there noticed a disturbance, and as police started to walk toward the group they heard a gunshot and saw people run from the area, Martin said. A handgun was recovered at the scene. Investigators are working to determine who fired the gun, and what led to the shot being fired.

Investigators are urging anyone who has any information to call police at 207-874-8575.