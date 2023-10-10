Police investigate shooting at one of Wilmington's busiest intersections

Police are investigating a Monday night shooting in Wilmington in which a victim got out of a vehicle and sought help at the intersection of College Road and Oleander Drive, one of the Port City's busiest.

According to a news release from Lt. Greg Willett of the Wilmington Police Department, around 7:30 p.m. Monday officers went to College and Oleander in response to a call about a disturbance in the area.

The person who had been seeking help was not there when officers arrived, but "it was discovered this person had been driven to the hospital in a separate passenger vehicle," according to the release, and was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

"At this time the location (where) the shooting took place has not been determined," the release said. "This is an active investigation. More information will be released by WPD when it becomes available."

People with information about the incident can call 910-343-3609 or send an anonymous tip using the Tip411 app.

