Police investigate shooting outside Greyhound bus station in Seattle’s SoDo district

Police are investigating a shooting outside the Greyhound bus station in Seattle’s SoDo district.

Officers were called to 503 South Royal Brougham Way just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The scene was cleared in about two hours.

We’re working to find out if anyone was hurt and whether arrests were made.

