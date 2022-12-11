Police investigate shooting outside Portland strip club

Dec. 11—Portland police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning outside Rick's Cabaret at 200 Riverside St.

Officers responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m., according to a statement Sunday from Maj. Robert Martin.

A group was refused entry by staff and as they were leaving the parking lot several gunshots were fired from their car, a black Mercedes, toward the club entrance, Martin said. Police are looking for four men who were in the Mercedes.

Staff and patrons were standing in the entrance and a 39-year-old man was struck by a bullet. He left before police arrived and was located at Maine Medical Center later in the morning with non-life threatening injuries, Martin said.

Rick's Cabaret is a 21 and over strip club, according to its website. No one answered the phone and the voicemail box was full when a reporter called Sunday.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the case to call them at 207-874-8575.