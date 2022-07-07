Police investigate shooting in parking lot of Fort Walton Beach Recreation Center

FORT WALTON BEACH — Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Fort Walton Beach Recreation Center on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 3:49 p.m., according to officers at the scene. Jet Drive Northwest was blocked off from Holmes Boulevard to Robinwood Drive.

As of 5 p.m., police were aware of only one victim. The investigation was ongoing and no further information was immediately available Thursday afternoon.

"Our police are working the scene at this time. There's no immediate danger to the public," Jessica Faulk, public information manager for the city, said Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

