Police investigate shooting on Post Street

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on 3600 Post St.

The 52-year-old man has been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are currently talking with a possible suspect.

The shooting is reported to have started from a domestic-related dispute.

This is an active investigation and will be updated when new information is available.

