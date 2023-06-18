Police investigate shooting at Saturday night graduation party

Jun. 18—A graduation party became rowdy late Saturday at a home on Santeros Road in Santa Fe, and a fight among young adults and teens led to gunfire, police say.

Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said no one was inured in the incident, which occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Santeros Road, off Agua Fría Street just west of the village of Agua Fría.

"Fortunately, nobody was hurt," Valdez said.

Officers are trying to get information from partygoers about who was responsible for the shooting, he said, adding at least one vehicle on the property was struck by gunfire.

He said police have not yet identified a suspect.

A news release the department issued Sunday said the celebration "had gotten out of hand, leading to a handful of teenagers verbally arguing, and then a physical fight occurred. While the physical altercation was taking place a firearm was discharged."

The release said officers collected "several expended 9mm shell casings, which were entered into evidence."

"That [shooting] has no place at a group event," Valdez said. "That's irresponsible, dangerous. We've seen these things happen in Santa Fe and other places."

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Officer Julie Lovato at 505-955-5147