Police investigate shooting scene in northwest Atlanta
Atlanta police are on the scene of a shooting on Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened on Johnson Road in northwest Atlanta at around 3:30 a.m.
Several Atlanta police officers were seen investigating the area and a large portion of the street was blocked off.
Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
It is unclear how many people were shot, but Channel 2 cameras saw a lot of shell casings on the ground as well as more than 40 evidence markers.
