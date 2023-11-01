Police investigate shooting scene in northwest Atlanta

Atlanta police are on the scene of a shooting on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened on Johnson Road in northwest Atlanta at around 3:30 a.m.

Several Atlanta police officers were seen investigating the area and a large portion of the street was blocked off.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

It is unclear how many people were shot, but Channel 2 cameras saw a lot of shell casings on the ground as well as more than 40 evidence markers.

