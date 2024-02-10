Police investigate shooting in south Bakersfield that left two suspects hospitalized

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two victims found suffering from gunshot wounds were transported to a nearby hospital on Friday.

On Feb. 9, Bakersfield police were dispatched to the 5300 block of Ilene Court regarding a possible shooting. Officers arrived on scene and discovered two victims who had been shot. The victims were transported to a nearby hospital and are currently in stable condition.

Bakersfield SWAT Team was called to the scene after officers learned the possible subject was still in the vicinity of the crime scene. Shortly after the SWAT Team arrived on scene, officials confirmed the suspect was not nearby, which led to nearby traffic stops being opened up, according to police.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

