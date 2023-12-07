Police investigate shooting in south Oxnard Thursday

Police were investigating a shooting Thursday in south Oxnard that left one victim seriously injured.

The incident was reported around 8:07 a.m., said Cmdr. Greg Harasymowycz of the Oxnard Police Department.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center, reportedly in critical condition, he said.

As of 2 p.m., details concerning the incident remained under investigation, Harasymowycz said, including exactly where the gunfire took place. Police were looking into multiple locations, he said.

No details about the victim were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Police investigate shooting in south Oxnard