Police investigate shooting threat at Stanford University

People walk to the chapel on Stanford University campus in Palo Alto, Calif., in 2020. Stanford University Department of Public Safety issued an alert Friday of a possible shooting threat on campus. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Police are investigating a report of a person threatening to commit a shooting at Stanford University Friday.

The Stanford University Department of Public Safety issued an alert Friday that an unknown person called the Palo Alto Police Department around 12:40 p.m. PT and said "he was at the entrance to campus and intended to commit a shooting."

The university said it issued an alert out of an "abundance of caution" and asked anyone who observed suspicious activity to call 911.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area just before 2:30 p.m. PT showed no police activity on campus, and it appeared the incident was cleared.

Stanford at 3:14 p.m. PT issued an update statement that SUDPS had "responded to several locations on campus" and found "no additional information that lends credibility to the threat of a shooting on campus."

Many university groups are taking extra caution. The Asian American Activities Center and the Roble Arts Gym announced they were closed for the day.

The Stanford anthropology department also locked its doors, and the political science department canceled an event scheduled for the afternoon.